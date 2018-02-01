Voting rights lost, nominated councillors want membership of key Chandigarh MC committees

AFTER LOSING voting rights, nominated councillors now want at least membership of key committees of the Municipal Corporation, which has not been considered by the civic body this time. Till last year, one nominated member each was part of all committees, be it finance and contract committee, fire and emergency services committee, electricity committee, roads committee, water supply and sewerage disposal committee and others. This year, however, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation did not consider them even for the finance and contract committee membership and automatically removed the name of nominated councillor Ajay Dutta.

The nominated councillors, feeling sidelined, took up the issue with MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav and Mayor Davesh Moudgil during the general House meeting as well.

Ajay Dutta, a nominated councillor, said, “This way our existence is in question. We are carying experience from different fields and what is the use when we cannot give our expert advice in those fields. This time, we have not even been considered for any of the committees, like the finance and contract committee.”

Charanjiv Singh, another nominated councillor, said like last year Dutta was the nominated councillor in the finance and contract committee. But, this time, without any intimation, his name was struck off from the new list of names and no other nominated councillor was made member. In the five-member committee, four councillors belong to the BJP and one Congress.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said they would check the legality and lso study if they can keep the nominated councillors in the committees. “Because the voting rights were taken away by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, we will have to study if they can be made members of these committees,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

The nominated councillors ave already moved the Supreme Court, seeking restoration of their voting rights. The High Court had struck down the voting rights of the nominated members last August. The Supreme Court has already issued a notice to the Centre and other respondents in the case.

The petition, in the High Court, filed in October 2016, stated that the members’ right to vote was unconstitutional as it tilted the balance against the wishes of the electorate. Following this, the High Court had quashed the voting rights.

