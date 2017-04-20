Visual design expert: Lensman trains focus on Chandigarh’s natural and architectural beauty

Purnesh Dev Nikhanj Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

It’s that time of the year when the trees change colours every few days and flowers fill every nook and corner of the city from gardens to sidewalks.

And it’s during these months that 28-year-old award-winning architectural photographer Purnesh Dev Nikhanj sets out at different times of the day to capture the city in its natural beauty, keeping in frame its architecture.

It is a project that Nikhanj, who pursued his architectural education at Chandigarh College of Architecture, strives to showcase as part of an exhibition.

“Chandigarh is a paradise for architectural photographers like me. Every tree planted here is connected to the design and from the gardens to the lake, the main avenues to marvels like the Capitol Complex, different times of the day and light makes you see it all with different perspectives. And this is the right time to capture it,” said Nikhanj.

Having won the silver spot at the international Prix de la photographie, Paris (PX3) 2010 awards and recently being the youngest photographer in India to have won the Architectural Photography Award – Visual Design at the Trends Excellence Awards 2016, for Nikhanj photography is about capturing the right light from the right place to get the perfect play of lines with light and shade.

“Architectural photography is a relatively new field in India, and as an architect, I am well-versed with the vocabulary of design in architecture and interiors, understanding the ambience of the built environment and the designer’s concept in depth. Here in the city and as part of my travels in India and abroad I am capturing homes, buildings, open spaces to initiate an interaction between space and design,” said Nikhanj.

Abstract compositions that bring out elements between spaces, street and landscape photography are close to Nikhanj’s heart, as he captures the city in various seasons, “light will interact with spaces to create magic, which gives a photographer so many possibilities”.

Travelling across Punjab to document the state’s heritage and cultural sites, Nikhanj hopes to soon shoot European architecture with an Indian perspective. Photography is about capturing the right light from the right place to get the perfect play of lines with light and shade. It is to freeze the unseen connections between different elements in space. Architectural photography is a craft that makes me bring out the soul of the design.”

