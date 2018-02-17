‘Visit top schools to learn smart teaching methods’

The directives say such visits are must for every principal of the selected schools and also a report pertaining to this is required to be sent to the office of the Director (Education) within a week. The directives say such visits are must for every principal of the selected schools and also a report pertaining to this is required to be sent to the office of the Director (Education) within a week.

PRINCIPALS OF 393 government schools selected to be made ‘Smart Schools’ of Punjab, have to visit a renowned private/ public school of their respective areas to learn smart teaching techniques. Orders to this effect were issued by the Punjab education department to District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state on Friday.

The directives say such visits are must for every principal of the selected schools and also a report pertaining to this is required to be sent to the office of the Director (Education) within a week.

The Smart Schools initiative will be rolled out from the coming academic session commence from April 1.

The schools were selected in a meeting of the education department recently. No new school would be opened for this purpose but already existing government schools from Classes VI to XII would be made smart schools. Only those schools have been selected which showed good result in class 10 this and 12th, said sources. Smart schools would have smart classrooms and English as a medium of instruction.

Principals have been urged to visit schools that have such facilities, high quality technology, quality oriented and good infrastructure. They were also asked to observe every technique of smart education during their visits.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App