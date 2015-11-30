Virbhadra expresses hope that session will pass off smoothly

EVEN AS the opposition BJP has vowed to step up its campaign seeking his ouster, over corruption charges, Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday expressed hope that the state assembly’s winter session, set to begin at Dharamshala on Monday, will be a ‘smooth’ affair.

The chief minister, who arrived here this afternoon for the week-long session, also sought the opposition’s cooperation in discussing issues pertaining to the state’s development. He brushed aside questions on whether the BJP’s plan to gherao the Vidhan Sabha, over the CBI raids and ED cases against him, would affect the session. “Instead, the ruling and opposition parties will discuss development matters. I believe the session will go well unlike the earlier ones,” Virbhadra said.

He also played down media queries on the allegations against him. “Issues pertaining to my income tax returns and others are at different stages while a few are pending before the appellate authorities. It’s unfair to raise such issues repeatedly,” the chief minister said.

Top government officials including chief secretary P Mitra, additional chief secretaries and senior police officers reached Dharamshala on Sunday. Ministers and MLAs, including those belonging to the opposition, have also begun reaching the town.

The winter session has been traditionally held in Dharamshala since 2005, when Virbhadra Singh took the decision to shift it there ahead of the 2007 elections. He also ensured a full-fledged Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan on the periphery of Dharamshala.

While all these years, the vidhan sabha complex here was used only for a few sittings during winter, it may now serve as a training centre for officials looking to familiarise with the e-vidhan facility. The Himachal assembly was the first in the country to go paperless two years ago. Speaker BBL Butail on Sunday announced that the Tapovan complex will train MLAs and ministers from other state assemblies. “Tapovan will be developed as National e- Vidhan Training Centre. Ministers, MLAs and officials of other states will be imparted training here,” he added.

Meanwhile, among the questions that MLAs have submitted for the session include issue of delimitation of panchayats, ban on tourism activities at Rohtang Pass imposed by the National Green Tribunal .

Cong meets

The Congress Legislature Party met under Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and finalised its stategy for the session at Dharamshala on Sunday evening. The BJP legislature party will meet on Monday, a few hours before the session.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App