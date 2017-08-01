Virasat-e-Khalsa to re-open today in Jalandhar

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

After the half-yearly repair and maintenance work, the renowned museum Virasat-e-Khalsa, Anandpur Sahib, has been completed. Giving this information, Chief Executive Officer, Virsat-e-Khalsa, Shivdular Singh Dhillon said that the museum would be re-opened for the visitors from August 1. With a view to ensuring proper upkeepment of the state-of-the-art “Virasat-e-Khalsa” , requisite repair and maintenance work is conducted twice in a year (i.e. from July 24 to 31 and December 24 to 31), the CEO said.

“Virasat-e-Khalsa” is a unique museum which showcases the glorious history of the Khalsa Panth. Visitors fromacross the country and abroad visit it. So far, more than 80 lakh tourists have visited the place.

