Violation of norms: Mohali administration reseals drug de-addiction centre at Kharar

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the district administration re-sealed a private drug de-addiction centre in Kharar on Friday. The High Court found that the owners of drug de-addiction centre were not following the norms set up by the state government. The court had also directed the district health authorities not to renew the licence of the owners of the centre. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, additional deputy commissioner Nayan Bhullar said a case was going on in the High Court, which had formed a committee of two doctors to submit a report after the centre was sealed by the health authorities last year.

She added that the division bench the High Court, after going through the details of the report submitted by Dr Sukhwinder Kaur and Avnash Kaushik, ordered on March 27 that the centre should be sealed. “The court has also ordered us not to renew the licence of the owners of the centre. I along with my team comprising health and police officers sealed the centre on Friday evening,” Bhullar said.

Bhullar said the health authorities first received complaints against the centre in October last year that more than 150 inmates were kept there by flouting the norms. Only 50 inmates could be kept in the centre at a time. Regular check-ups of patients were also not conducted and the administration also received complaints that the people who were running the centres allegedly used to beat the inmates and were not providing proper food to the inmates.

After receiving the complaints, the health authorities carried out a raid on the centre on October 9 last year and sealed it. The police also registered a case under sections 341 ( wrongful restrain ), 342 (wrongful confinement), 465(forgery ) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was registered at a local police station against the three owners of the centre.

