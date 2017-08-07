Chandigarh stalking case: Subramanian Swamy to file PIL in Punjab and Haryana HC

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday said he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the stalking and attempted kidnap case of the daughter of a senior IAS officer. Swamy’s associate lawyer in Chandigarh said they will file PIL depending upon the action the police will take in next 72 hours in the case.
“With my associate lawyer AP Jagga on attempted abduction of a IAS officer’s daughter by two drunk goons I will file a PIL in Chandigarh,” he wrote on Twitter.
The woman was allegedly stalked by Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala and his friend in Chandigarh.
Advocate Jagga said he has been asked by Swamy to issue a statement that they will file the PIL in the High Court depending upon how the Chandigarh and Haryana police act in the case in next 72 hours. “We have to look at what action the Chandigarh and Haryana police take in next 72 hours in the case and then we will decide if we need to file the PIL. We will issue a statement in this regard,” said Jagga. “We want the police to book the accused under appropriate sections of law.” Read: Chandigarh stalking: Accused granted bail amid high drama at Sector 26 Police Station. Click here
Chandigarh Police has come under major criticism for for booking the accused Haryana state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar under bailable charges and not invoking the IPC sections 365 and 511 against the accused for the attempted kidnapping of the woman.
Vikas, son of BJP Harayana president Subhash Barala, and his friend were arrested on Saturday on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh. Both were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), but were granted bail the same day.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that accused will be punished if found guilty. “I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son,” he said. Read: Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: They blocked my way, tried to open door of my car, says daughter of IAS officer. Click here
Swamy’s remarks come at a time when the party is under fire from the opposition for trying to protect their party members. “This is extremely clear that BJP is pressurizing Chandigarh administration and hatching conspiracy to protect the son of its political leader,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said. He also questioned how the CCTV cameras installed on seven locations became dysfunctional. “Now new things have come out that five out of seven CCTV cameras were non functional. How have they suddenly become non functional? We have lost the importance piece of evidence,” he said.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also asked the state government to punish those who were guilty. He also alleged that ‘someone’ was helping the accused. “Clearly someone is helping the accused at New Delhi. Why are the PM and BJP president so silent about stalking of women?” he wrote on Twitter.
- Aug 7, 2017 at 4:14 pmsince the woman in this case is a daughter of an IAS officer she got the kind of attention that is simply unavailable to an ordinary woman of India who faces harassment at every turn.Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 4:13 pmThanks Swamiji. Truth must be nailed. Who can deliver it better than you. Good wishes.Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 4:13 pmApply formula presented by Sushma Swaraj in Parliament for cutting genitals of accused, if found guilty. BJP CM Haryana is shielding son of state BJP president like shivraj singh Chauhan, CM of MP. God is great. Jai BheemReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 4:09 pmSince he is a son of a BJP neta he must be patriot and so what he does is in the interest of the nation. It might be the case that he is singing vande matharam and so he should be let off of the hook. What is more he may be a gau rakshak and he should get all the protection. And above all if he is HIndu he is a victim of anti-Hindu propaganda of sikularsReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:35 pmSwamy decision to file a PIL ,Will he be subjected to abuse like all those who seek answers in cases were BJP is guilty of subverting truth.Swamy has it in him to drive the fear of devil in anyone ,even among those who think they are unassailable.Swamy who went after Amma for DA hasnt said a word over 300 times increase in assets of a candidate for RS.Swamy should apply his Public Interest in all cases and not be selectiveReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:28 pmScum bags like this Vikas Barala should be put behind bars and the keys thrown away. He deserves severe punishment. Hope his fathers clout does not scare cops to do the right thing. If it does then BJP is no better than the Congress goons that preceded them. Test for Modi. He has the people's mandate. Hope he doesnot fritter it away and play into the hands of local goons and politiciansReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:42 pmI agree with you but for that we must change our lawsReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:58 pmAbsolutely you are correct shows the real face of BJPReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:19 pmRahul Gandhi has asked the right question after some hesitation. Why are the PM and BJP President silent in this case ? What wisdom, what wisdom? Real PM material getting wastedReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 3:39 pmI fully support a very severe punishment to the accused so no one in political circles or relatives dare repeat this in future. There must NOT be any pressure from BJP on police. It must be investigated but it me it is a clear cut and dry case. Havig said that PM is not required to give statement on every incident that takes place. This incident became a high profile case because it involved politician's son and IAS officer's daughter but sadly and unfortunately this is the story of so many girls who are harassed by "regular" men ( not goons/goondas type necessarily) and something is terribly wrong with society's mindset and men's outlook to women in general. That needs to be fixed but it will not be government laws but needs to be done at family level in each family.Reply
