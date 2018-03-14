Vigilance to probe bribe audio case: Manohar Lal Khattar

The INLD members led by Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress MLAs led by Kiran Choudhry raised the issue in the state Assembly today also. Later the speaker, suspended 14 members of INLD, including Chautala, for the remaining period of the Budget session. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) The INLD members led by Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress MLAs led by Kiran Choudhry raised the issue in the state Assembly today also. Later the speaker, suspended 14 members of INLD, including Chautala, for the remaining period of the Budget session. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

AFTER RUCKUS in Haryana Assembly over an audio clip, in which Pehowa’s Municipal Committee chief purportedly tells a former Haryana minister that he had given Rs 45 lakh to the son of Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman B B Bharti to become head of the MC, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a vigilance probe.

“Director General, Vigilance will investigate the corruption charges going viral on social media involving the son of Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission and others,” said Khattar in the Assembly. “The State Vigilance Bureau would complete its investigation within a month and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he added. The INLD members led by Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress MLAs led by Kiran Choudhry raised the issue in the state Assembly today also. Later the speaker, suspended 14 members of INLD, including Chautala, for the remaining period of the Budget session. The opposition members are demanding a CBI probe apart from removal of the commission chairman.

