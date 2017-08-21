Vigilance closure report shows Badals, Captain Amarinder Singh hand-in-hand: Leader of Opposition Khaira

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

A day after the vigilance bureau filed the closure report giving a ‘clean chit’ to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in the Ludhiana City Center scam, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sunday said that the report proves that ‘Akalis and Captain were hand-in-hand’. “Both Badal and Captain have made the mockery of police, investigating agencies and the judicial system. The secret understanding between both major political families of Punjab is now out in the open. I request the honorable Punjab and Haryana High Court to take cognizance of the matter and shift the case outside Punjab, as Captain being the chief minister is heading the entire machinery in the state,” Khaira said.

Khaira also appealed to the Ludhiana court ‘not to accept the closure report in view of the present circumstances, when all the investigating agencies are under Captain.’ Khiara said this while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana Sunday after enquiring about the well being of AAP leader Amar Singh Sekhon and his brother in DMCH, who were seriously injured in an alleged attack by some Congress men Saturday.

The AAP leader also blamed the Badals’ for not pursuing this case properly and letting the vigilance go slow during its rule. “Clean chit in this case had vindicated the claims of AAP of a secret understanding between Badals and Captain. This is why they wanted to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab,” Khaira added.

