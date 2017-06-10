Vigilance Bureau files assets case against former GMADA employee

THE PUNJAB Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday registered a case against Surinderpal Singh, former chief engineer, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for amassing wealth through unknown sources.

Surinderpal Singh, also known as S P Singh and Pehalwan in GMADA, was booked for allegedly illegally favouring some construction companies during his tenure besides transacting in the accounts of his family and their bogus firms. VB also booked five persons associated with different construction firms which got benefits.

S P Singh was a close confidant of former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The VB teams also conducted simultaneous raids at nine places related to him in Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Mohali on Friday.

VB director B K Uppal said the bureau had also booked Gurmej Singh and Mohit Kumar of M/s Ek Onkar Builders and Contractors Private Ltd, Gurinderpal Singh Tinku of M/s Rajinder and Company Private Ltd, Amit Garg of Oasis Technologies Pvt Ltd. and promoters-directors of some other construction firms associated with SP Singh. All the accused were booked under sections 420, 506, 120-B IPC and 13 (1) (d) and section 13 (2) PCA at Police Station VB Flying Squad-1, phase 8.

Uppal said that it was a multi-crore scandal in development projects as S P Singh was indirectly running four firms in the name of his wife and mother to adjust his money and had indirect stakes in a Ludhiana-based construction firm, Ek Onkar Builders. He had unduly favoured contractors after alteration in terms of tenders and collected commission from them through his conduit, the VB director said.

S P Singh joined as a junior engineer in Punjab Mandi Board in 1993 and is currently working as Superintendent Engineer in Punjab Mandi Board. He was officiating as chief engineer in GMADA from February 2016 to October 2016.

Uppal said during the investigations, it came to light that he gave extra leverage to a favourite construction firm and had allotted contracts to M/s Ek Onkar Builders and Contractors Pvt Ltd despite its annual tender limit of Rs 5 crore only.

S P Singh allegedly flouted standard bid document (SBD) without any approval from higher authorities which was implemented by the state government to keep transparency in bidding process and enhanced capacity of Ek Onkar Builders to allot big tenders to this firm.

“He also issued instructions to his subordinate divisional engineers to implement his tailor-made conditions in the SBD. Besides, enlistment as class-1 was also provided to this construction firm which was earlier a small entity,” Uppal added.

