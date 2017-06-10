Vigilance begins inquiry into Rs 35L stationery scam at Chandigarh Police headquarters

OFFICIALS POSTED at the UT Police headquarters are in the dock for allegedly misappropriating funds of over Rs 35 lakh by making fictitious bills for purchase of stationery from a shop. The UT Vigilance Department has begun a probe into the matter which was flagged by a senior constable working with the Chandigarh Police. The stationery is sent to various police stations in the city.

Interestingly, a parallel inquiry has also been ordered by UT Director General of Police Tejinder Singh Luthra after these details came to light that despite the fact he ordered an audit after getting this complaint, his directions never reached the department concerned. Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Pal is conducting the probe.

Senior constable Jagjeet Singh, posted at the IT Park police station, in his complaint, stated how officials (one Junior Assistant sought VRS) at the headquarters in connivance with a senior officer at the administrative level working at the UT Police headquarters prepared fake requisitions, notings, bills and got money transferred into the account of one Murari Enterprises in Sector 17 even when there was nothing purchased by the staff. The period mentioned by Jagjeet is from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016.

In his complaint, Jagjeet alleged that these bills were being prepared in a separate room in the basement of the headquarters. The money which went into Murari’s account online was being divided with the majority share going to the officials. It was said that the senior officer helped the culprits by misusing his authority as he concealed the facts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) Sukhraj Katewa told Chandigarh Newsline, “ Yes, we have initiated an inquiry into the case pertaining to the fake bills made for purchase of stationery. We are yet to collect the records.”

DGP Luthra confirmed that he had ordered an audit into the issue. DSP Uday Pal who has been assigned the probe is out of the country.

Jagjeet has explained the modus operandi in the complaint. He said that a single noting sheet was prepared and proper sanction was obtained to purchase the stationery items. Accordingly, payments were being made into the account of Murari Enterprises through composite financial system. But nothing was being purchased. However, the benefit in every transaction was divided among beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

The complainant alleged that the senior officer who was also the appellate authority in the matter tried to mislead.

However, the senior officer denied the allegations and said that he was not aware of any inquiry. “The charge of the said department has already been taken from me long ago,” the officer said.

Jagjeet said, “On May 6, 2016, I filed an RTI application. Since the record was voluminous, I was asked on June 27, 2016, to inspect the record. While inspecting the record, I found all fake bills bearing same handwriting even as there was no register of distribution. Later, when I filed an appeal, the senior officer involved in the nexus gave me a date, much after the 30-day period was over, the time when the person who had his signatures had sought voluntary retirement.”

When contacted, the owner of Murari Enterprises, Sushil Goyal, said, “It is that person’s discretion to file a plaint. I can just say that I am conveyed by officials over the phone what all is required from my stationery shop and I send those items with bills.”

