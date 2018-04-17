Video of BJP councillor’s husband ‘taking money’ goes viral

A video of BJP Councillor Chanderwati Shukla’s husband allegedly taking money from a labourer went viral on Monday evening. The video shows the other person telling Chandrawati’s husband Pappu Shukla that he had a small business and would be able to give Rs 5,000 only.

In the video, the person on the other side is seen telling Shukla, “Sahab aapke paas aaya hun….chai paani ka thoda…” Pappu Shukla replied, “Chalo kardo jo karna hai…”

The other person asked whether he should come to a side. However, Shukla said, “ Arre side pe kya…yahin kardo…”

That person then replied… “Sahab Rs 5,000 hain…chhota sa karobar hai hamara…”

When contacted, Pappu Shukla said, “Yes I have seen the video and it was at Labour Chowk in Sector 44. In the first place, as far as I remember, I wore these clothes – muffler and jacket about one-and-a-half years ago. I don’t even remember who this person is. And since I have the business of taking contracts for providing marble in houses, I keep giving advance to labourers or donations for Vishwakarma puja. So that person must be returning the advance to me.”

Shukla’s wife Chanderwati Shukla, councillor of ward 12, told Chandigarh Newsline, “In fact, I raised the issue with the education department. This is all politics. We are being pressured to come to a compromise with the education department officials and that is why they have tried to frame my husband.”

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said he would verify all the facts of the video. “I am verifying. The law will take its own course if the complainant comes forward,” he said.

It was 10 days ago when Chanderwati Shukla had gone for the admission of a child at a government school in Sector 53 where she alleged that she had been misbehaved with when the authorities denied admission. A conversation of the principal and PA of the District Education Officer was also recorded by her and circulated on Whatsapp. The next day, the councillor and her supporters also protested in front of the school site.

In the audio clip, the PA told the principal that the councillor was only doing this for votes and there was no need to entertain the case.

