Veteran Akali leader Ajit Singh Kohar passes away in Punjab

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader and party’s sitting legislator from Shahkot in Jalandhar district, Ajit Singh Kohar, passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

The former minister on Sunday had complained of uneasiness after which he was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, where he breathed his last. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed grief over Kohar’s demise, and declared a half-day government holiday as a mark of respect.

In his condolence message, the chief minister described Kohar as a leader committed to the development and prosperity of his constituency, besides ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society.

