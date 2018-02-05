  • Associate Sponsor
Veteran Akali leader Ajit Singh Kohar passes away in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed grief over Kohar's demise and declared a half-day government holiday as a mark of respect.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: February 5, 2018 6:37 pm
Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader and party’s sitting legislator from Shahkot in Jalandhar district, Ajit Singh Kohar, passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

The former minister on Sunday had complained of uneasiness after which he was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, where he breathed his last. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed grief over Kohar’s demise, and declared a half-day government holiday as a mark of respect.

In his condolence message, the chief minister described Kohar as a leader committed to the development and prosperity of his constituency, besides ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society.

