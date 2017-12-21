Vendor registration drive: 5,600 vendors sign up, MC collects Rs 81 lakh

Vendors during the registration drive in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Vendors during the registration drive in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

OVER 5,600 vendors have been registered so far as part of the ongoing drive launched by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the city. Details revealed that fees collected during the drive were over Rs 81 lakh. Vendors in Chandigarh have been asked by the MC to register themselves and obtain licence to sell their wares.

“Till Tuesday, the number of registrations done was 5601,” Social Development Officer Vivek Trivedi, who is overlooking the registration process, told Chandigarh Newsline, adding that the vendors were being registered at MC camps set up in different parts of the city.

Of the 5,601 vendors registered so far, the largest number of vendors – 3,564 – were in the category of non-essential service providers. The number of registrations in the essential services category is 1,539, while 498 mobile vendor registrations have also been done.

Around 200-250 registrations were being done in one day, said officials.

While the MC has announced that the present drive would continue till December 29, the administration has to decide whether to continue with it. “No decision has been taken in this regard yet. We will take a call on what to do after December 29,” said Trivedi.

The camps have witnessed a large number of people. On Tuesday, the MC staff had to suspend the registration at the Sector 20 camp after some applicants created a ruckus. On Wednesday, things were back to normal.

A total of 21,622 vendors were identified in the survey last year. Of them, 17,000 vendors were found to have Aadhaar cards. Among the vendors surveyed, non-essential service providers, made up 77 per cent, the highest. According to rules, the city can have a maximum of 25,000 vendors.

