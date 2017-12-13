‘Vendetta’ cases: Despite panel’s ‘cancellation’ recommendation, relief eludes Congress MLA

“The case has not been cancelled. The opposite party (complainant) got a stay on cancellation from the [Punjab & Haryana] HC,” Kangar said Tuesday. (Files) “The case has not been cancelled. The opposite party (complainant) got a stay on cancellation from the [Punjab & Haryana] HC,” Kangar said Tuesday. (Files)

The Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) Commission of Inquiry, which has recommended cancellation of “vendetta” cases against Congress workers during the SAD-BJP rule, has proved to be of little help for a Congress MLA who was booked for attempt to murder in January 2012.

It is one of the 150 “false cases” Justice Gill Commission has recommended for cancellation. It had directed the inquiry officer to approach the District Attorney for cancellation of the FIR, after taking appropriate orders from the court, against Rampura Phul MLA Gurpreet Kangar. But Kangar has discovered that it is not so easy.

“The case has not been cancelled. The opposite party (complainant) got a stay on cancellation from the [Punjab & Haryana] High Court,” Kangar said Tuesday.

The “opposite” party is Gurpreet Singh Maluka, son of former SAD minister Sikander Singh Maluka, and Sukhdev Singh, an Akali leader.

Sikander claimed that besides the stay on the cancellation of case against Kangar, there was also “a stay” on a cross-complaint moved by Kangar against his father Gurpreet Maluka and others alleging attempt to murder.

Examining nearly 500 complaints out of total of more than 4,300 complaints received, the Commission, in four interim reports submitted so far, has recommended cancellation of FIRs in more than 150 “vendetta” cases, in many cases underlining that appropriate order be taken from court for cancellation of the cases.

