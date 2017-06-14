Vehicles ‘seized’ for illegal mining, later released, say Sanauli village residents

The residents of Sanauli village near Zirakpur alleged that the local police released vehicles related to the mining contractors of the area late Monday night after conducting a raid in the village. The police registered a case against unknown persons but the officials are tight lipped about the vehicles.

Satnam Singh Daun, a social activist in the area, told Chandigarh Newsline that he received a call from his friend in Sanauli village that the local police had conducted a raid and seized five tippers and two JCB machines used for illegal mining. Daun added that he later went to Zirakpur police station and found that the vehicles were there.

“When we came back Tuesday morning, the vehicles were not there. When we asked the SHO about the seized vehicles’ whereabouts, he said no vehicle was impounded in the raid,” Daun said. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against unknown persons for illegal mining in the village. Zirakpur SHO Inspector Bhagwant Singh did not respond to the calls.

