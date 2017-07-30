Vehicles parked on roads due to lack of space, says survey

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

IN THE absence of parking space, around 2,800 vehicles are parked on roads in sectors 22(B&C) and Sector 35(C&D), revealed a survey by the Department of Urban Planning. Considering the mix of both commercial and residential belts and falling under the area-based development of Smart City project, these two sectors were selected for the survey of cars parked in internal lanes here. Both time frames, during the day and in the evening, the vehicles were checked wherein owners of different category houses were found parking their vehicles on the roads. The data of actual vehicles being parked was prepared category-wise like the 5 marla houses, 7.5 marla, 10 marla, one kanal and so on.

The survey revealed that in Sector 22B and C, a total of 618 cars, belonging to owners of 5 marla houses, were parked outside while 361 cars, belonging to people who owned 7.5 marla houses, were parked on the streets. As the space on streets was not sufficient enough for more vehicles, it was also found that green belts were used to park vehicles and 115 cars, belonging to residents of this sector, were parked in green belts only.

As far as the parking of two-wheelers on the roads were concerned, there were 237 two-wheelers belonging to owners of 5 marla houses while there were 120 owned by those having a 7.5 marla house. 33 two-wheelers found parking space in the green belts. The 10 marla houses in sectors 22 B and C didn’t create much parking chaos as only four cars were parked on the streets while there were no two-wheelers.

A survey conducted in sectors 35 C and D found that as many as 185 vehicles, which belonged to 7.5 marla house owners, were parked on the road while the maximum number of 266 cars were parked outside by owners of 10 marla houses. The owners of one kanal houses in these sectors, too, do not have sufficient space to park their cars in their houses and around 95 cars were parked on the roads daily. In case of two kanal houses, 28 cars were parked outside.

