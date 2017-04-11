Vector-borne diseases: Chandigarh Health department to launch website, app for residents

The health department has decided to launch a website and mobile app to provide information about vector-borne diseases to residents in the city.

In order to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the city this summer, the Chandigarh health department has decided to initiate a slew of activities.

Health officials said they were expecting malaria and dengue cases in the city in the coming months, but no breeding point has been found till now in the city.

Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer, Chandigarh health department, said: “The department has started preparations to tackle the vector-borne disease. This time, we will launch a website and mobile app where residents can register their complaints, including that of water stagnation. Details of doctors and other information will be also provided on the website and app.”

A senior health official said the department has started the process to hold meetings with councillors for creating awareness in their respective wards. “We are the requesting the mayor as well to hold meetings with the councillors and inform them how they can play a role in preventing the vector-borne disease in the city,” said the official.

The health officials also said they would hold awareness camps in the city schools. “We are using all information education communication (IEC) activities so that city residents can help us keep their surroundings clean. We have also issued instructions to our field employees to remain vigilant and inform the department if they find any potential breeding points or stagnant water,” said the official.

So far, no dengue or malaria has been found positive in the city. The number of chikungunya cases, however, continues to be reported in the city. At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, 47 people from the city were tested positive for chikungunya since January 1.

The UT health department, however, said “majority of the positive cases are old and they are believed to have got a mosquito bite six months ago”.

After Mohali district reported its first swine flu case recently, the Chandigarh health department has stepped up its surveillance activities in the city to prevent the possible outbreak of the disease.

