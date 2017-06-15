VB ‘unearths’ 92 properties of arrested GMADA engineer

File Photo File Photo

Five days after the arrest of Surinder Pal Singh, the former acting chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday claimed to have unearthed 92 properties worth several crores of rupees he had allegedly amassed.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said it had also found that a whopping Rs 57 crore was deposited in the name of three companies owned by Surinder Pal’s mother and wife. The spokesperson said searches were conducted at various places in the state owned by Surinder Pal during which it came to light that as many as 92 properties were purchased by him between 2001 and 2016, out of which 42 were purchased in the name of Access Agro Seed Pvt. Ltd. in Ludhiana, five by Award Agro Traders Pvt. Ltd. in Ludhiana, 11 properties by Auster Agro Traders Pvt. Ltd., 20 by Akme Crushers and Builders Pvt. Ltd. in Ludhiana, two properties by Ek Onkar Builders and Contractors Pvt. Ltd. in Ludhiana and 12 properties in the name of his family members and relatives. In addition to this, he had also purchased a 2-kanal kothi in Chandigarh in 2014 in the name of Award Agro Traders Pvt. Ltd.

The spokesperson said Access Agro Seeds Pvt. Ltd. in Ludhiana was incorporated in March 2005 and directors of the company were Surinder Pal’s wife Mandeep Kaur and mother Swarnjit Kaur. The Vigilance Bureau also claimed to have found a number of plots bought across Punjab by the engineer.

Surinder Pal, along with Gurmej Singh and Mohit Kumar, was booked on June 9. Presently, he is in the Vigilance Bureau’s custody till June 15.

