Varsity starts counselling cell for students

The Psychology Department of Panjab University (PU) started a structured counselling cell for the benefit of the varsity students on Monday.

The varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun K Grover,Dean,University Instructions (DUI) Madhu Raka,Registrar Prof AK Bhandari,Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Prof AS Ahluwalia,Dean Research Prof RK Pathak and other officials visited the centre and interacted with the organisers.

While lauding the efforts,Prof Grover said that more such initiatives are required to make the stay of students more comfortable on the campus.

The varsity took the decision of starting a counselling cell on the campus after a fourth year student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) was charred to death after a fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in his room in hostel 2 of the varsity.

The counselling cell is meant to provide help to students in solving their problems pertaining to academics,social issues and students have also been asked to bring to the notice of the cell if they find that any of their student friends has been depressed.

