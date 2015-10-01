Varsity marks former V-C Bambah’s 90th birthday by holding lecture

Prof R P Bambah (centre) at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

On the occasion of former Panjab University vice-chancellor R P Bambah’s 90th birthday, Panjab University organised a colloquium lecture at the S S Bhatnagar Auditorium in UICET on Wednesday.

With Professor Bambah as the guest of honour, the lecture was attended by former vice-chancellors of the varsity R C Sobti, M M Puri, several PU fellows, faculty members and students. Over 60 mathematicians and research scholars from neighbouring institutes/universities participated in the 27th colloquium which was presided over by V-C Arun Kumar Grover.

Renowned mathematician and member of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Professor Rajendra Bhatia delivered the colloquium lecture on the topic of ‘The Marvellous Number Pi’. Elaborating on the importance of Pi in mathematics and other fields of knowledge, Professor Bhatia said, “Defined as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, Pi seems like a simple concept, but its value is inherently unknowable, which makes it a very interesting and a marvellous number indeed.”

Through interesting examples on the practical application of Pi, Professor Bhatia elaborated on the irrationality of the number. “Pi is a fundamental mathematical building block, and it plays a major role in many major scientific advances,” he said.

V-C Grover mentioned various academic and research accomplishments of Prof Bambah. He drew a parallel between academic achievements of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, Nobel laureates Abdus Salam and Har Gobind Khorana with Professor Bambah.

Sobti recalled his association with Professor Bambah and narrated an instance when the latter entrusted him with setting up of a diploma in biotechnology department which later grew into a full-fledged department.

Professor R J Hans Gill from the Department of Mathematics threw light on the works and achievements of Professor Bambah, who was the vice-chancellor of Panjab University from 1885 to 1991. He was also the president of the Indian Mathematical Society in 1969.

During the day-long symposium, two other lectures were also organised at the university. Renowned number theorist and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize awardee Professor Dipendra Prasad delivered lecture on the topic of “A refined notion of arithmetically equivalent number fields, and curves with isomorphic Jacobians”. Eminent mathematician and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize awardee Professor S G Dani delivered the lecture on the topic of “Values of Binary Quadratic Forms – A Dynamical Approach”. Dani is a professor at Department of Mathematics, IIT, Bombay, and is also a member of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App