Varnika Kundu stalking case: UT Police opposes bail of Ashish, plea to be heard today

Chandigarh: In this photo shot on August 07, Varnika Kundu is seen with her father Varinder Singh Kundu at Panchkula near Chandigarh. PTI Photo

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday opposed the bail application of Ashish Kumar, booked in Varnika Kundu stalking and attempt to abduction case. His accomplice Vikas Barala has already been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The arguments over the bail application of Kumar will be conducted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

Kumar, in his bail application moved in the district court of Chandigarh, has pleaded that Barala has already been released on bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and thus keeping him in custody serves no purpose any long. The bail application also stated that cross-examination of Kundu, daughter of an IAS officer, was over and that she had failed to mention kidnapping in her initial complaint, thereby alleging the FIR to be “concocted”.

Opposing the bail plea, the Union Territory Police, in its reply, mentioned that Kumar is already facing an abetment of suicide case in Hisar. The abetment of suicide case pertains to June 2017, wherein Kumar and three others have been accused of harassing a man, identified as Vinay Dhillon. The victim had lend Rs 14.85 lakh to Kumar. However, the accused did not return the money, instead started harassing him. The victim then consumed poison and blamed the four in a suicide note. Kumar was then booked under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code by Hisar police.

The UT Police further mentioned that Kumar has “failed to consider humanity, respect a woman and acting like a beast in lust, committed a heinous crime and behaved like a roadside romeo”. The police also stated that Kumar has concealed material facts as he has been denied bail twice. His bail application, however, mentions that it has been turned down only once.

