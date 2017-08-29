Varnika Kundu stalking case: Chandigarh court rejects bail plea of Vikas Barala, friend

Varnika Kundu with her father Varinder Singh Kundu. (PTI photo) Varnika Kundu with her father Varinder Singh Kundu. (PTI photo)

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar in a stalking case. The bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh. Both the accused shall continue to remain in jail.

The court had yesterday sought Chandigarh Police’s reply on the bail application filed by both Vikas and Ashish. The Chandigarh Police today submitted its reply in the court and said both should not be granted bail.

The duo shall now have to file the bail application in the higher court. Both Vikas and Ashish were arrested for allegedly stalking disc jockey Varnika Kundu, who is the daughter of a former IAS officer, on Chandigarh street earlier this month.

The case triggered a massive furor and brought the issue of women’s safety on centrestage.

