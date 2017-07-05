Van Mahotsav 2017: At ‘Paudh Mela’, V P Singh Badnore urges citizens to ‘Make Chandigarh a green city’

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore with MP Kirron Kher; students with herbal plants distributed during the mela in Chandigarh Tuesday. Sahil Walia Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore with MP Kirron Kher; students with herbal plants distributed during the mela in Chandigarh Tuesday. Sahil Walia

ON THE occasion of Van Mahotsav 2017, a ‘Paudh mela’ was inaugurated by the chief guest, V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab & Administrator, UT Chandigarh in the presence of Kirron Kher, member of Parliament, UT Chandigarh Tuesday at the parking spot near Sukhna Lake Club. The two-day Paudhmela will display three stalls of the forest department, municipal corporation, Horticulture wing of the engineering department, Chandigarh, at the venue where the forest department will be distributing saplings free of cost and other departments will be selling these plants at nominal rate depending on the species. A Stall of Acacia Eco Club of Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, Sec 16-D, Chandigarh will distribute herbal plants and Giloy stems to the interested people.

After the inauguration of Paudhmela, the Governor launched the ‘Plantation Drive-2017’ at IRB Complex, Sarangpur, Chandigarh and planted ‘Rudraksha’ sapling. After the plantation programme, he also inaugurated the 300 kWp Grid tied Rooftop Solar Power Plant installed on 39 Portal Cabins in IRB Complex, Sarangpur, Chandigarh; phase II of the project. Two years back the 200 kWp rooftop SPV Project was already installed on 22 Portal cabins. Now IRB Complex has 500 kWp Rooftop Solar Plants and it is generating about 6.5 lakhs units of Solar electricity every year.

Parimal Rai, IAS, adviser to the Administrator, Anurag Agarwal, IAS, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary (Forests & Sci. & Tech. & RE), T.S. Luthra, IPS, DGP, Santosh Kumar, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests, Alok Kumar, DIG & Birendra Choudhary, IFS, DCF (HQ) and other senior officers of the Administration also planted saplings during the celebrations of Van Mahotsava.

V P Singh Badnore requested the citizens of Chandigarh to take part in this Van Mahotsava with full enthusiasm and to make Chandigarh a “clean and green city.” He urged that if we adopt ‘Each One Plant One’ theme then the Chandigarh is going to be a greener place.

Santosh Kumar, CCF informed that Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration has planned series of days celebrations, Eco-Club Day (06th and 7th July), NGO Day (July 7), Herbal Day (July 8) and Resident Welfare Association Day (July 10) so as to involve all stakeholder as part of Van Mahotsav-2017 celebrations.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App