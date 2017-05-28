V-C asks PU faculty members to share innovative ideas to help save Sukhna Lake

People walks over dry patch of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh People walks over dry patch of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover has asked faculty members of various departments to come up with a solution to save the Sukhna Lake. Grover has discussed with the science faculty members of PU, who in the past have conducted studies on the lake. He has asked them to come up with innovative ideas to prepare the blue print to stop the shrinking of the lake due to siltation and lack of inflow of water from the catchment area feeding it. Over the years, several attempts have been made to save Sukhna. Few years back, students from various colleges and schools had volunteered to de-silt it.

Departments such as Botany, Biophysics, Microbial Biotechnology, Biotechnology, Sophisticated Annual Instrumentation Facility, CIL and UCIM have been asked to chip in. The varsity will then hold workshops and seminars to build an action plan which will be submitted to the administration. The PU has also reached out to universities abroad seeking their help in its ‘Save Sukhna mission’.

Besides invoking the university faculty, at a specially convened meeting of the Chandigarh Research Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), the V-C has also urged the institutes to research individually and present a way out to increase the water level and to restore the depth of the lake to 10 feet, which has shrunk to mere 1.75 feet as of now.

The V-C has requested the CRIKC to set up a pan India team of experts dealing with wet lands to provide the logistics to help the team save Sukhna. Usually, it starts drying up in the April. However, immediately after the beginning of the monsoon season, it would get filled to the brim.

Among others, CRIKC comprises institutes like PGIMER, Punjab Engineering College, IIT Ropar, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, CSIR and CSIO. These are the top league educational and research institutions of the country.

