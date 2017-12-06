UT vigilance dept takes suo motu cognizance, set to investigate ‘audio clip’

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

More trouble is brewing for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the investigation of the purported telephonic conversation between BJP councillor Bharat Kumar, who is also the chairman of the MC sanitation committee, and a representative of Lion Services Limited (LSL), as the UT Vigilance Department Tuesday took suo motu cognizance and decided to investigate the case.

The vigilance department has sent the case to its chief vigilance officer for approval so that they could take over the investigations. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhraj Katewa, who is also the officer on special duty (OSD), confirmed the development. The councillor, Bharat Kumar, who was accused of allegedly being involved in the audio, has already filed a police complaint in the matter following which, UT police’s cyber cell had beguninvestigations.

In previous House meetings, questions were raised over the company’s work and the MC “favouring” the company for many reasons. According to sources, after receiving the final approval, all records and those involved in the audio clip and also the procedure of allotment of contract to the company would be quizzed.

“ We have been asking for a competent inquiry into the matter. We want that the culprits be punished,”said Sudha Chakrapani, Director of strategic planning, LSL. Meanwhile, CHandigarh MP Kirron Kher raised questions over the company’s work but no action has been taken yet. In the five-minute audio clip, the councillor is heard assuring the representative of the company that he will handle the issue in the MC House meeting regarding poor sanitary condition s in the city. In return, the representative is heard promising him something “good” every month.

The councillor, Bharat Kumar, who is also the chairman of the sanitation committee, however, said that the allegations levelled against him were false and he was being framed. In the audio clip, the councillor is also allegedly heard saying that a senior leader has promised him the mayoral post in the third year (2019), which is reserved for SC candidates.

The councillor is also heard expressing his disappointment over not getting a Diwali gift. The representative is then heard saying that he would send his “person” to the councillor every month. After the audio had surfaced, officials of LSL had also issued a statement.

According to LSL staff, they had also conducted an investigation at their level and found that the audio clip was fake.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App