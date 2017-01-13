UT to take loan of Rs 10 crore to pay SSA salaries

THE UT Administration and Education Department have decided to take a loan of Rs 10 crore from Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to give pending salaries of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) employees. The amount sanctioned for loan will be sufficient to pay the pending salaries of two months: October and November.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Director (School Education) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The decision was taken today and the employees under SSA would get the money in a day or two. Almost the whole amount will be used in the salary. The remaining amount will be used to complete the unfinished projects under SSA.”

The employees under SSA held a mass protest on Sector 20 ground on Wednesday and also sat on a hunger strike outside the office of the Education Department. “We welcome the step taken by Chandigarh Administration for emergency provisioning of two-month budget but our fight against Government of India shall continue till the final transfer of Rs 49 crore budget to Chandigarh already approved by the Centre,” said Arvind Rana, president of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association.

Sources from the department stated that the pending money for the SSA could be delayed till April as the Delhi office of the SSA was still preparing the file to put up for approval for the Ministry of Finance.

“We are being asked to pay salaries from the state budget but there is no surplus available with the department at present,” said a senior official of the education department.