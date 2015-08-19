UT to stop Aadhaar-voter ID interlinking

The UT will soon suspend linking of Aadhaar card with voter identity card under the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP), which was launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in February this year for purification of the voters’ list.

The decision came in wake of a recent Supreme Court judgment that ruled that Aadhaar was not mandatory for citizens and would not be used for purposes other than PDS, LPG subsidy, etc.

“The ECI had made clear that not possessing the Aadhaar card will not result in deletion of names from the electoral rolls,” said officials.

The ECI has also directed all election officers to remove all material related to the seeding exercise available on the Internet.

Earlier this, the UT started holding camps and door-to-door campaigns to collect Aadhaar cards from the city residents in order to link it with voter identity cards to identify duplicate names, multiple entries, repeating images and voter ID numbers, etc. As per officials, the UT has already covered more than half of the eligible voters in the city.

