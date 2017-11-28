UT Police yet to decide whether to take part in hockey championship

Just a few days are left for the 66th All India Police Hockey Championship 2017 to begin, but Chandigarh Police is yet to decide whether to send its 18-member team to take part in the tournament. The championship will be held in Sonepat, Haryana, from December 5 to 12. The reason behind the uncertainty is not good, but miserable, performance of the hockey team in all the previous championships.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline, “A trial for the hockey team was held at Hockey Stadium, Sector 42, on November 18. But later, we came to know that senior police officers have decided not to send the team for participation in the All India Police Hockey Championship 2017 this time. We are yet to start our practice camp, which is always required at least a fortnight before going to participate in any national level competition.”

SP (Vigilance) Eish Singhal, who is also in charge of Police Lines-26, said, “Whether the team takes part in the all India police meet or not, I have decided to take the decision considering the previous performance of the hockey team in the earlier championships. For a long time, our hockey team has failed to get a medal in any championship. The hockey team members have sought time for a meeting with me and I called them on Tuesday. We also lack young hockey players in our team.”

A source in the Chandigarh sports wing said, “Though most of the players in the Chandigarh hockey team are in the age group of 40, if they give enough time for practice, they can achieve a respectable place in the competition.”

In the 65th All India Police Hockey Championship in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh Police failed to enter the quarter-final after losing three matches against the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Tamil Nadu and Telangana. While Chandigarh Police were trounced 9-0 by CISF, they lost 4-0 to Tamil Nadu. Against Telangana, the performance of Chandigarh Police was quite better though the latter lost the match 3-2.

At the 64th All India Police Hockey Championship in Guhawati in 2015, the Chandigarh Police hockey team was walloped 7-0 by the Central Reserve Police Force and 9-0 by CISF.

A member of the hockey team said though the Chandigarh Police team had defeated the Gujarat police team 4-3 in 2014, still they failed to make a podium finish and win medal.

