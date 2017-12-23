UT plans to bring health institutions under Punjab Act

THE UT Administration is planning to extend the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, to Chandigarh, under which offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to Rs 50,000. The Chandigarh Administration has initiated the process of implementing the Act, following a request from the local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a strict law against those who take the law in their hands and attack people associated with the medical profession.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that the UT Administration has asked the health department to prepare a draft notification for the extension of the Punjab Act with “necessary modifications”.

A senior health official said once the health department prepares the draft and sends it to the Chandigarh Administration, it would be forwarded to the Government of India for approval, before being implemented in the city. Under the Punjab Act, “the medicare service person” in relation to a medicare service institution includes all the staff who are directly or indirectly associated with medical services. Those violating the Act would be punished with an imprisonment that may extend to one year or with fine extending to Rs 50,000 or both.

About the recovery of loss for the damage caused to the property, the Act says, “…the offender shall also be liable to pay a penalty of twice the amount of purchase price of medical equipment damaged or loss caused to the property…”

“The administration is very positive about the implementation of the Act in the city. We are in touch with them so that a strict law is implemented,” IMA President Dr Ajay Aggarwal told Chandigarh Newsline.

Chandigarh Health Director Dr G Dewan told Chandigarh Newsline that the “health department is working on the demand raised by the IMA regarding the protection of doctors”.

Two months ago, city doctors, under the IMA banner, had gone on a fast demanding an end to the violence against doctors. The city has witnessed several incidents in the past where doctors were attacked. Last year, over 1200 resident doctors went on strike after a resident doctor was assaulted at PGI.

