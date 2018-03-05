UT paid Rs 3 crore to Punjab for Jandpur land ‘without approval’: Audit report

Kajauli waterworks. (Express photo) Kajauli waterworks. (Express photo)

THERE IS no document on record to show the value of the 2-acre land bought for the Kajauli water pumping station at Jandpur, according to a report by Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh.

This information was made available on a query by Chandigarh resident R K Garg under the RTI Act.

The audit report has found that Rs 3 crore that was paid for the land on May 30, 2016, was “without administrative approval or technical sanction”. The report has said the payment was “irregular”’ and a violation of the CPWD Works Manual 2014.

Quoting the CPWD rules, the audit report has said that “no work should be commenced or any liability thereon incurred until an administrative approval has been obtained and properly prepared detailed estimate has been got technically sanctioned. Thereafter necessary expenditure sanction and allotment of funds should be made”.

However, the test check of records of the MC public health division revealed that an amount of Rs 3 crore was paid by the Chandigarh Administration to Punjab government for reserving land for installing water pumping station for UT at Jandpur without administrative approval and technical sanction. The audit department has sought reasons from administration for making the payment only on the basis of a letter from GMADA specifying the amount.

“There is no document on record to show whether the land acquisition cost is Rs 3 crore or less,” the audi report has said. The department has also asked for copies of orders by the land acquisition officer or Mohali tehsildar which may contain the exact value of the land.

Superintending engineer N P Sharma, who was also holding the additional charge of Chief Engineer at that time, said, “In fact, GMADA had informed us that the amount which they pay to farmers for land compensation will be the amount charged from us. So on the basis of the letter, the payment was made.”

The Municipal Corporation had expedited the work of land acquisition at Jandpur in 2016. The then BJP mayor Arun Sood held back-to-back meetings with the then Punjab government requesting them to provide land for water pumping station as soon as possible so that the work of phase V and phase VI at Kajauli waterworks might begin soon and the city might get additional 29 MGD water by April 2017.

However, the project has still not been completed. A fresh deadline of April 2019 to bring additional water to Chandigarh set last month is likely to be missed as the work has not yet begun at the spot.

From 4 months to over 2 years

The audit department also pointed out that two pumps which were installed in 1983 for pumping of clear water from waterworks Sector 39 to waterworks Sector 37 and 22 were to be replaced. “As with continuous use, these pumps became old, worn out and obsolete. So estimate of work of replacement of two pumps at Sector 39 was made and approved in August 2013. The time period for completion was four months. The contractor completed the work in August 2016 almost after 2.5 years.”

It was stated that there was no reason for delay found on record and a payment of Rs 38,51,310 was made. “Thus the benefit which public could get in March 2014 was delayed by two years. The department could have gone for option of re-tendering,” it pointed out.

No progress reports

A detailed justification has been sought from the Municipal Corporation as to why progress reports are not being made. “In absence of such important record, possibility of any undue favour to contractor and loss to MC cannot be ruled out in audit,” it was said.

Progress reports of works, including details of measurements of works executed, calculation of work paid for during previous month and details of material at site, require to be maintained. Defective work, shortage of material or negligence on part of contractor noticed is depicted in these reports.

