Month later, mayor forms 14 committees

After a delay of more than a month, Mayor Asha Jaswal has constituted three sub-committees and 11 special sub-committees and sent it to the UT administration for approval. All the committees would either be headed by BJP councillors or nominated councillor. Only one committee — apni mandi and vegetable market committee — is likely to be chaired by Congress councillor Sheela Devi.

While BJP councillor Shakti Devshali is likely to be the chairman of roads committee, Satish Kainth is likely to head the water supply and sewerage disposal committee.

The house tax assessment committee is likely to be chaired by nominated councillor Charanjiv Singh, while BJP councillor Bharat Kumar has been recommended to head the sanitation committee.

BJP councillor Maheshinder Sidhu has been recommended for environment and city beautification committee, Vinod Aggarwal for electricity committee, Ravi Kant Sharma for fire and emergency services committee and Raj Bala Malik for the women empowerment committee.

The enforcement committee is likely to be headed by BJP councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and SAD councillor Hardeep Singh for the village development committee.

BJP’s Heera Negi is likely to head the primary education committee and BJP’s Davesh Moudgil has been recommended to chair the primary health committee. Similarly, BJP’s Sunita Dhawan has been recommended for the arts culture and sports committee.