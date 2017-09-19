UT launches inspection drive against chemist shops

During the inspection, drug officials check all the records and the medicines available with the chemists. “We are using all the methods to see if there is anything wrong happening in the sale of drugs. We are also trying to see if there is any sale of non-branded drugs,” said Singh. During the inspection, drug officials check all the records and the medicines available with the chemists. “We are using all the methods to see if there is anything wrong happening in the sale of drugs. We are also trying to see if there is any sale of non-branded drugs,” said Singh.

TO KEEP a check on the sale of non-standard and spurious drugs in the city, the Chandigarh health department has launched a drive to inspect chemist shops in the city. During the drive, officials of the drug wing of the Chandigarh health department are inspecting all the chemists in the city. The drive started last week and it would end once the drug controller teams visit all the chemist shops in the city. There are over 1,000 retail and wholesale chemist dealers in the city.

“A drive has been started in the city and our aim is to check if there is any sale of sub-standard or spurious drugs in the city. On a daily basis, our teams are inspecting three-four chemists in the city,” Jasbir Singh, UT drug inspector, told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday. Singh said that after the inspection, a report would be compiled.

During the inspection, drug officials check all the records and the medicines available with the chemists. “We are using all the methods to see if there is anything wrong happening in the sale of drugs. We are also trying to see if there is any sale of non-branded drugs,” said Singh. The inspecting teams are also checking if the chemists are selling any drug which has been listed as “not of standard quality” by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The UT drug inspector said recently, they received a list of drugs banned by the Central government. “We have also sent a communication to the Chandigarh Chemists Association asking them not to make all the banned drugs available in the market,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Union Health Ministry released the national drug survey for 2014-16. The report revealed that the estimated “not of standard quality” (NSQ) percentage for retail outlets in India was 3 per cent. The report put the Chandigarh figures at 2.50 per cent.

