UT introduces PELICAN lights at 16 traffic signals

TO MAKE intersection points safe for pedestrians, the UT engineering wing has introduced Pedestrian Light Controlled Crossing (PELICAN) at 16 locations in the city. This has been done on the lines of cities abroad. Also, the directions on the lights have been specified in all the three languages: Hindi, English and Punjabi.

A pedestrian light controlled crossing is a system which is installed at zebra lines on a traffic signal that allows people on foot to negotiate traffic by stopping it.

Superintending engineer C B Ojha said that the pelican lights have been installed at the crossing of Blind Institute in Sector 26, Girls college in Sector 11, near Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Sukhna Lake and all other stretches involving mostly schools and colleges where students have to cross the road.

“These lights were much required at the lake. In fact, the parking for the lake is exactly opposite and people have to cross the road to reach the lake. Being the main road, the traffic is also fast moving there, so these lights would be helpful,” said Baljinder Bittu, chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh.

With these PELICAN lights, pedestrians will be able to press a button signalling the traffic to stop. A pedestrian push button is there and when there is a steady red signal to the traffic, then drivers will stop and there will be a green signal for the pedestrians to cross the road.

A cost of about Rs 32 lakh is involved (including cabling) in the installation of these lights at all the locations. It was after the issue was raised by the traffic police in the road safety council meeting that the engineering wing swung into action.

