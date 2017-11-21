UT health dept to give Rs 5,000 to every pregnant woman soon

On Monday, UT health officials told Chandigarh Newsline that they have identified as many as 5,000 beneficiaries, who would be provided funds in the beginning. File) On Monday, UT health officials told Chandigarh Newsline that they have identified as many as 5,000 beneficiaries, who would be provided funds in the beginning. File)

FOLLOWING A delay of several months, the Chandigarh health department is all set to give Rs 5,000 to a pregnant woman within two weeks as part of the Centre’s Maternity Benefit Programme (MBP) that was announced recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on December 31, 2016, had announced a pan-India implementation of the programme, which ia aimed at providing compensation for the “wage loss in terms of cash incentives so that the women can take adequate rest before and after delivery and not be deprived of proper nutrition”.

On Monday, UT health officials told Chandigarh Newsline that they have identified as many as 5,000 beneficiaries, who would be provided funds in the beginning. “We have a list of beneficiaries. The process is on to add more people to the list,” said an official. A few months ago, the Chandigarh health department had received a communication from the Centre saying Rs 90.41 lakh had been sanctioned to Chandigarh for MBP as the first instalment.

According to health officials, the amount would be disbursed in three instalments. “The beneficiary has to register at the nearest health facility to enroll in the programme. Then the funds would be provided in three instalments,” said the official. In the first instalment, Rs 1,000 would be given followed by Rs 2,000 on two occasions. He added that the scheme would be restricted to one child only and all those not availing of any other maternity benefits. The benefits would be credited directly to the account, which would be linked to Aadhaar.

Asked about the delay in launching the scheme, the UT health officials said they have received funds from the Centre now. “We were all prepared. It took a few months because we were waiting for the funds which were released recently,” said another official. A statement, issued by the government, said the target group for the scheme would be “all eligible Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers, excluding those who are in regular employment with the central government or state government or public sector undertakings or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being”.

