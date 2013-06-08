UT extends last date for filing objection by 30 days

The UT Administration on Friday issued a notification extending the date for filing objections to the draft of the village bylaws,from 30 to 60 days. The move comes following a demand by the village residents that they be given more time on the grounds that they would need to thoroughly study the bylaws.

Once the legislation comes into effect,it will be for the first time that villages under the UT Administration are governed by bylaws. The rules have been framed for any future construction in the villages. The villager residents will now be required to construct buildings as per specific guidelines and also get approval for their plans.

As per the draft,the height of buildings cannot exceed 10.36 meters while the minimum height of a habitable room has been set at 2.75 meters. There should also be provisions for natural light and air.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App