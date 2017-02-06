UT engineering department employees to hold pen down strike

Opposing inter-department transfers, the employees of the UT engineering department have decided to hold a pen down strike from Monday. President of the Chandigarh Engineering Employees Union, Balwinder Singh, said that as their demands have not been met, they will go on strike from Monday and will not do any work.

On Friday, the employees first held a protest at the parking lot of the secretariat, and then protested outside the offices of UT Adviser Parimal Rai and UT Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand. They blocked the corridor for nearly an hour.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Balwinder Singh said, “Not even a single employee will work from tomorrow. We will further intensify our protests if the senior officials continue to show ignorance.”