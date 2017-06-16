UT Admn pushes for underpass from city to international airport

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and Lt General Surinder Singh at Chandimandir on Thursday. Express photo UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and Lt General Surinder Singh at Chandimandir on Thursday. Express photo

TO CUT down on travel time and the distance for commuters going to the new Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali from Chandigarh and Panchkula, the UT administration on Thursday pushed for an underpass at the annual Civil Military Liaison Conference here on Thursday. The underpass would be on the lines of the one in Delhi. This issue was discussed on priority basis during the meeting at the Western Command Headquarters, Chandimandir.

The conference was co-chaired by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and Lieutenant General Surinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command. At the meeting, the officers were told that Delhi Metro has also commenced work on doing a feasibility study for the Mohali side terminal for the Airports Authority of India. “We have emphasised a lot on this project of connectivity as both Haryana and Chandigarh are suffering extra travel time. We wanted a solution without compromising the airport or its runway security,” said a senior officer who attended the meeting.

According to the suggestion, the same route, going to the old airport road, would be taken. The underpass from the old airport terminal would be studied. “The same route will be taken as earlier. The authorities will explore the route thereafter. People of Haryana are the worst sufferers,” added the officer. Demanding direct connectivity with the airport, Haryana had sent a proposal to the defence ministry. Punjab is directly connected as it is located in Mohali.

If one goes to the airport from Sector 20 in Panchkula via Zirakpur, one has to traverse a distance of about 15 kilometres and if one goes via Chandigarh, it is nearly 32 kilometres. From Sector 29 in Chandigarh, the distance is 17 kilometres. And, because of the distance, taxi and cab drivers make a killing. The GOC-in-C, Western Command, highlighted that the forum was organised to effectively coordinate joint efforts to resolve issues of mutual interest. Various other issues related to civil military matters were deliberated upon, too.

