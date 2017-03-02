Chandigarh: Administration seeks additional funds for development

The UT administration sought additional funds for various projects in Chandigarh at a recent parliamentary committee meeting held in Delhi. MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Parimal Rai attended the meeting. Sources said officials sought additional funds to provide infrastructure in education, health and other departments.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Under the education head, Rs 70.24 crore has been allocated for development of infrastructure and other activities in the sector, while the administration had demanded Rs 260 crore. For health, the administration had demanded Rs 240 crore, but it got only Rs 52.35 crore.

The UT officials said the administration was already working on to get additional water from Kajauli waterworks for which Rs 50 crore was allocated this year and Rs 100 crore has already been paid.

For the smart city project, the city had demanded Rs 200 crore, but got only Rs 100 crore. Though the UT administration sought Rs 6,151 crore for this fiscal, the BJP government allocated Rs 4,312.40 crore for Chandigarh. Last year, the UT got Rs 3,937.79 crore, which was increased to Rs 4,268.75 crore after the government provided additional funds for Kajauli waterworks and land acquisition.

Of the Rs 4,312 crore allocated, Rs 475 crore comes under the capital head and Rs 3,837.40 crores for revenue.

This year’s budget focuses more on rural and urban development with majority of the share going to this head.