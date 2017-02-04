UT Administration employees protest against transfers

About 250 employees of the UT Administration Friday held a silent protest at the UT secretariat, Sector 9, over the interdepartmental transfer of 289 employees.

The employees first protested at the parking lot of the secretariat, and then outside the offices of UT adviser Parimal Rai and UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand.

They blocked the corridor for nearly one hour. After the protesters refused to leave, UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand assured them that they will review the transfer policy.