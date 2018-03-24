Chandigarh: UT administration all set to make helmet mandatory for women riding two-wheelers

The meeting of UT officers was held following an observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. (file) The meeting of UT officers was held following an observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. (file)

THE UT Administration is all set to make helmet mandatory for women riding two-wheelers. As of now, it is just the men who are challaned for riding two-wheelers without helmet.

A meeting of senior administration officers decided that a draft notification be prepared immediately and suggestions or objections from the public should also be invited on this.

Transport Secretary K K Jindal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Women’s skull is not made of steel that it won’t get hurt if, god forbid, any accident happens. Moreover, they should wear it on their own for their safety. So, at the meeting, it was decided to prepare a draft notification and proposed that it be made mandatory for women to wear helmet. The draft proposal will be sent to the UT Administrator for his final approval.” He added that the draft proposal may exempt Sikh women, who wear turban on religious grounds. In Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules 90 under Rule 193, total exemption is given to all women/pillion riders from the requirement of wearing protective headgear while driving or riding two-wheelers. The Punjab Motor Vehicle Act extends the exception of helmets to all Sikh women.

Chandigarh SAD president Hardeep Singh said that none of their Sikh women will wear helmet even if she is non-turbaned and they would protest if that happens. “Many Sikhs stay here in Chandigarh and we just won’t allow the rule to be imposed on any of our Sikh women without turban also. Will the police stop each and every woman to know whether she is Sikh or not? We will protest if it is made mandatory for our Sikh women, too, the way we protested in 1998,” he said.

MP Kirron Kher did not comment on the issue. Vani Sood, secretary of the PU Students Council, said it is a good move and women are equal to men not just in rights but in responsibilities as well. “Accidents don’t distinguish between a person’s gender or religion. I feel that every woman, irrespective of religion, must wear helmet because it is for everybody’s safety and must be implemented uniformly,” she added.

The meeting of UT officers was held following an observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. Taking suo motu cognizance, a division bench of the High Court had observed that accidents do not see the victim’s gender. The bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal had made the observation during the hearing of a PIL seeking changes in legal provisions in Punjab and Chandigarh which provide exemption to women from wearing helmet.

The PIL had been suo motu initiated by the HC after law researcher, Anil Saini, wrote to the Chief Justice, seeking directions or guidelines on the safety headgear for women, including Sikh women, who do not not wear turban.

The HC had restricted the exemption only to ‘Sikhs wearing turban while driving’ in its order dated 9-7-98. The direction, however, led to vociferous protests by Sikh women. However, the Supreme Court had later allowed the states to provide exemptions under statutory rules. The SC in its order dated 27-9-2004 stated that “if any exemption is granted to any person, including Sikh women from any of the motor vehicles rules relating to different states or areas under any statutory rule, the same shall operate notwithstanding the directions of the High Court that all the people, including women, shall wear helmets”. Eighteen women died in road accidents in 2017.

In 2017, Chandigarh witnessed 107 fatal road accidents and 18 of the victims were women. Also, Chandigarh traffic police challaned 33,584 people for riding two-wheelers without helmet in 2017.

