US woman rape case: ‘Victim’s medical report was in French, confirmed injury marks, doctors didn’t rule out rape’

A US national, who was abducted from Chandigarh and gang-raped at Kharar in 2015, got her medical examination done at a private hospital in France. Its report was then translated from French to English by Chandigarh Police through a French language expert, mentions the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been submitted by the police against one of the accused, Baldev Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana in the court of Geetanjali Goel, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class), on March 19, under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her to marriage), 376 (rape), 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

DSP (Women Cell) of UT Police, Anjitha Chepyala, said, “We had received the medical report of the victim from her through email in which she mentioned the incident in detail and sent her medical report, which she got it done from a hospital in France. However, when we received the report, it was found to be in French, which was then translated to English by a French language expert of Panjab University, Chandigarh.”

Chandigarh Police has attached the translated medical report of the victim along with copies of her e-mails through which she communicated with the police to the chargesheet.

According to police, the medical report of the victim, after translation, revealed that she had marks of abrasion and injury. Doctors have mentioned that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out.

After translation, the report was attached to the police file and presented in court along with the chargesheet against Baldev. Another accused accomplice of Baldev, Lucky, is still absconding.

“We have considered her statements and her complaint on the mail id of the IGP under Section 161 CrPC. But, the TIP (Test Identification Parade) and statements under Section 164 CrPC are yet to be recorded in court, for which we have filed an application in the JMIC court to get the TIP and Section 164 CrPC statements of the victim done through videoconference as she is not willing to come to Chandigarh,” said the DSP.

In the chargesheet, the police have also named a Kurukshetra resident as witness, as he had helped the woman at ISBT Sector 17 when he had asked Baldev, then an auto driver, to find a reasonable hotel for the

foreigner.

“We are communicating with the victim through mails and WhatsApp,” added the DSP.

The Case

According to the US national’s complaint, she had come to India on a tourist visa in 2015 to visit Haridwar and other places before going to France. On the night of the incident, the woman was searching for a low budget hotel but she did not have much money. She then met Baldev, an auto driver, and asked him to find a reasonable hotel room for her in the range of Rs 1,500-2,000. Baldev took her to a couple of hotels, but when she failed to find one within her budget, Baldev had a word with his accomplice Lucky, who was in Kharar. Lucky then asked Baldev to bring her to his flat there. Baldev told the woman that if she wanted a cheap room, she could go with him. So, the woman went with Baldev in his auto to Kharar, where Baldev and Lucky allegedly raped her. The accused then dropped her off at Sector 43 ISBT the next morning from where she left the country.

Police said though the crime took place on April 17, 2015, the woman had filed a complaint with the police via email from France in August 2015. A probe was ordered and an FIR registered in November 2016 at Sector 17 PS.

Sources said between 2015 and 2017, Baldev shifted from Punjab to Uttarakhand and started driving a truck.

According to police, the victim had also mentioned the incomplete number of the auto in her complaint. Meanwhile, the person, who had helped the woman, also recorded his statement. Aided by clues from the mail and statement of the Kurukshetra man, police managed to arrest Baldev.

