Unseasonal rain, hail hit wheat crop in parts of Haryana

Unseasonal rains have caused loss to the wheat crop in Haryana. The government has also received reports about hailstorms in few parts of the state mainly Charki Dadri district in Southern Haryana on Monday.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said the government has sought report from all deputy commissioners about the estimated loss to the crop. “After receiving the report, we will decide whether a special girdawari is required to assess the loss,” Dhankar added.

An agriculture department officer said rain may create problems in harvesting. “As of now, we don’t see major crop los but if rain continues, it may multiply the losses,” said the officer. ens

