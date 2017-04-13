University should not play into hands of administration and police: PUCSC

Lambasting the university authorities, the student organisations on Wednesday said the university officials should not play into the hands of the administration and police authorities to spoil the future of the students. The elected body of the students, the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), said the university authorities gave names of the students to the police to get cases registered against them.

Speaking on the issue, Nishant Kaushal, president of PUCSC said, “The university’s primary role was to promote democratic values and to protect the right of the student to protest, but instead the PU authorities gathered several hundred police men on campus to beat protesting students black and blue. The students also condemned the role of teachers for not standing by students, instead preferring to be silent spectators when police were beating them.”

“The authorities coming down to this level against its own students is highly shameful. They should have instead arranged lawyers for the students in custody but they seem to be least bothered about the condition of students and their future. PU is on a sharp decline both fiscally and humanity-wise,” said Jeewanjyot Singh Chahal, founder of the NSUI student front.

Student organisations have also pointed out that the events turning violent were due to the failure of the authorities in having a proper dialogue with the students. “They are fully responsible for the incident that took place as there was no initiative from their side to resolve the issue. We have been trying to talk to authorities about the students to seek help, but instead they are giving names themselves to the police and encouraging them to put cases on students to suppress them,” said Naval, president of PUSU.

Sources said names of almost 15 students have been given to the police by the university authorities to register cases against them. Police are conducting raids to arrest them.

