2015 Kotkapura Lathicharge: United Akali Dal releases video clip, says peaceful protesters lathicharged

Two years after a police lathicharge in Faridkot’s Kotkapura Chowk during a protest against an incident of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, representatives of United Akali Dal put out a video clip purportedly showing that police cracked down on protesters who were sitting peacefully.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary of state United Akal Dal said,”It has been widely claimed that public indulged in stone pelting and even manhandled cops, following which lathicharge was done. However, our video clearly shows that police started lathicharge, followed by water cannons and teargas shells on peaceful public who were doing kirtan.”

Several persons were injured in this lathicharge and angry protesters had later torched police vehicles.

Bathinda said,”In our video, a senior cop is seen talking over phone constantly and it seems either he is telling details about the operation to someone or was seeking instructions from someone. We will submit this video clip to Justice Ranjeet Commission and even to the CM Punjab and will ask them to probe as to whom this cop was talking to. This will help establish as to who gave orders for a lathicharge. We also want the cops to be punished for this act as two persons had also been killed in Behbal Kalan police firing.” The commission formed by Congress government has started its fresh probe and does not have a deadline to complete it.

