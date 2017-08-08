Union Ministry of Health Scheme: PGIMER plans to start dental sealant programme for students in city schools

According to PGI doctors, around 70 per cent of the children aged 12 years suffer from dental cavities According to PGI doctors, around 70 per cent of the children aged 12 years suffer from dental cavities

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to start a dental sealant programme at schools in the city to help children tackle dental problems. Doctors from the PGI’s oral health sciences say activity at schools will begin under a Union Ministry of Health programme in which children in the age group of 4-14 years would get a protective layer on their teeth. To begin with, the PGI doctors said it would be initiated in a few government schools soon and later extended to all schools in the city.

“It will be done in all the government and private schools in the city. The pit and fissure sealants will be used on the teeth and it would help to prevent tooth decay,” Dr K Gauba, head of the Department of Oral Health Sciences at PGI, told Chandigarh Newsline. He said the institute was already applying the sealant on those children visiting PGI for dental treatment.

Another PGI doctor said the department had already approached the Chandigarh education department regarding the programme. “The list of schools is yet to be prepared. We are in touch with the Chandigarh education department and they have been informed about the programme,” said the doctor.

There has been a rise in the number of children suffering from dental cavities. According to PGI doctors, around 70 per cent of the children aged 12 years suffer from dental cavities. At the city’s Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, doctors also said that there has been an increase in the number of patients suffering from dental cavities.

Doctors said if the programme becomes successful, it is going to cut cavities among the schools to a large extent. The Union Ministry of Health has already said that they have shortlisted several medical colleges in the country that have been asked to start the programme in their respective cities.

