Chandigarh: Union health secy to visit PGI on June 27 to attend SFC meet

UNION HEALTH Secretary C K Mishra will visit PGIMER on Tuesday, June 27, for the first time to attend the institute’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meet, said officials on Saturday. Sources at PGI said the foremost priority of the SFC would be getting approval for the neuro centre and the mother and child care centre at PGI.

A senior official said the SFC meeting is important because it would give the final nod to the two main projects of PGI. “The projects have already been cleared by several committees. This time, once the projects are cleared, we will start getting funds,” he said, adding that a member of NITI Aayog would be present during the SFC meet next week.

Sources said the PGI administration would also make a detailed presentation on Tuesday about the four new facilities, announced by PGI, to come up at Sarangpur. “We are yet to send the project details of the four major facilities to the Union health ministry. The health secretary will be briefed about all these initiatives well in advance,” said the official.

Recently, PGI announced the setting up of four new facilities – Out Patient Department (OPD), trauma centre, learning resource centre and a full-fledged cancer centre – at Sarangpur where the administration has given them 50 acres of land, sanctioned by the Chandigarh Administration. Besides these four facilities, officials said the neurocentre and mother and child care centre, each having 300 beds, which are coming up at PGI, would be a big help for patients. Nearly 20,000 people visit the new OPD at PGI every day.

“Once these new facilities come up, it is going to help people from neighbouring states coming to PGI for treatment. The administration is making a plan so that all the new facilities are cleared by the central government as soon as possible,” said another PGI official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App