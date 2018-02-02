Union Budget 2018: Rs 1207.78 crore for PGI in Chandigarh, Rs 500 crore less than what it sought this year

PGIMER Chandigarh PGIMER Chandigarh

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been allocated Rs 1,207.78 crore in the Union Budget for 2018-19 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday.

Sources said PGIMER had sought Rs 1,748.12 crore from the ministry. Last year, initially in the budget, PGI was allocated Rs 1,139.60 crore, which was later revised to Rs 1,205 crore, according to the institute officials.

Of the total allocated budget this year, PGI officials said Rs 892.98 crore would be the grant-in-aid (salaries), while grant-in-aid (general) would be Rs 89.80 crore and funds for the creation of capital assets would be Rs 225 crore.

In the original budget allocation of the previous year, PGI was allocated Rs 1,139.60 crore, the grant-in-aid (salaries) was Rs 854.60 crore while the grant-in-aid (general) was Rs 75 crore. Rs 210 crore was allocated for the creation of capital assets.

The revised budget allocation of PGI had increased to Rs 1,205 crore, said officials. In the revised budget allocation, Rs 920 crore was for salaries (including) arrears and revised salary of 7th CPC. Rs 75 crore was for general component, while for the creation of capital assets, the funds were increased to Rs 210 crore.

According to PGI, the anticipated revenue generation of the institute from internal resources for the 2018-19 fiscal will be Rs 135 crore.

A senior PGI official said even though the budget allocation for PGI is “not satisfactory”, “the institute hopes to get more funds in the revised budget”.

PGI has already announced several new projects. There has also been an increase in the number of patients at the institute. In 2017, the PGI OPD had registered over 26 lakh patients, an increase of 1.29 lakh over the 2016 registrations.

