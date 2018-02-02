Union Budget 2018: Chandigarh civic body gets Rs 269 crore against its demand for Rs 1,100 crore

For buildings and roads, an amount of Rs 50 crore while for civic works a budget of Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore for solid waste management and allied services have been allocated. For buildings and roads, an amount of Rs 50 crore while for civic works a budget of Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore for solid waste management and allied services have been allocated.

The Chandigarh Administration, which had sought Rs 1,100 crore for the cash-starved Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for the 2018-19 fiscal, suffered a jolt on Thursday when the civic body was allocated just Rs 269 crore as grant-in-aid by the Centre. And, an additional budget of Rs 2 crore was received under the Swachh Bharat Mission. With this, several projects of the municipal corporation are likely to suffer.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said they will seek additional funds from the Centre. At present, MC has just Rs 110 crore in its kitty and with Rs 269 crore as grant-in-aid, the Corporation would not be able to pay the salaries which solely account for Rs 720 crore annually.

For buildings and roads, an amount of Rs 50 crore while for civic works a budget of Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore for solid waste management and allied services have been allocated. Similarly, for primary education, a budget of Rs 3 crore had been proposed while for primary health, an amount of Rs 5 crore had been proposed. For fire and emergency services, a budget of Rs 25 crore has been proposed while for infrastructure facilities in villages, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been projected.

There has already been a delay in several corporation projects due to paucity of funds. They have been making payments from fixed deposits which have been reduced to just Rs 110 crore now.

The estimates for road recarpeting in Chandigarh have been prepared for around Rs 35 crore while that of footpaths with PCC tiles has already been approved for Rs 20 crore. Construction work of several new community centres and renovation of the existing ones for about Rs 20 crore is already on while a grid sub-station of 66KV had to be set up again for Rs 20 crore. The MC had identified dark spots in the city’s green belts and streets where they have to carry out street lighting work worth Rs 20 crore.

Estimates of open gyms in green belts and their maintenance is for about Rs 10 crore and the same amount is required for renovation of the first three floors of the MC building at Sector 17. The MC, however, has not been able to pay that.

