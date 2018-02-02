Union Budget: Chandigarh gets Rs 4,511.91 crore from Centre for 2018-19 fiscal

Of the allocated new budget, Rs 4,006.88 crore comes under revenue head and Rs 505.03 crore as capital. (In picture: Arun Jaitley outside Parliament in New Delhi) Of the allocated new budget, Rs 4,006.88 crore comes under revenue head and Rs 505.03 crore as capital. (In picture: Arun Jaitley outside Parliament in New Delhi)

The Chandigarh Administration was allocated a budget of Rs 4,511.91 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal here on Thursday. But the UT had sought Rs 5,908.22 crore from the Centre. So, compared to the budget for 2017-18, UT got an increase of additional Rs 199.51 crore that is 4.60 per cent.

Public transport in the city is likely to get a boost with the transport department being allocated Rs 252.65 crore this time. With this, Chandigarh hopes to get electric buses and other additional CTU buses.

Of the allocated new budget, Rs 4,006.88 crore comes under revenue head and Rs 505.03 crore as capital. Last year, UT was allocated Rs 4,312 crore.

Finance and Planning officer Jasbir Singh said that as Chandigarh has got an additional Rs 200 crore than what it got last year, major projects in the city would kick off.

Plans of several schools are also likely to be formalised with the UT being allocated Rs 827.90 crore for education which is Rs 56 crore more than that of last year. Construction of schools in Maloya village (pockets 1 and 2), Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran and in Industrial Area Phase-III were in the pipeline. Meanwhile, three new mini sports complexes in sectors 8, 19, and 21 and five sports complexes in sectors 34, 38, 50, 56 and Manimajra are also under way.

Similarly for health, a budget of Rs 478.92 crore was allocated which is Rs 57 crore more than that allocated last year. “The 50-bed hospital in Maloya village and the 100-bed hospital at Sector 48, which have been pending for two years now, are likely to be kicked off,” said a senior official of the finance department. The energy sector, too, received an additional Rs 76 crore than last year’s budget. An amount of Rs 943 crore has been allocated this time.

But the Municipal Corporation suffered the biggest blow as it has been allocated only Rs 269 crore against the demand for Rs 1,100 crore.

However, the housing and urban development is likely to suffer as Chandigarh got a budget of Rs 826.31 crore, quite less to what it got last year. City had got Rs 1,263.51 crore under this head in the last fiscal.

The development in rural villages like projects of operation and maintenance of rural sewerage of 13 villages, widening, strengthening and re-carpeting of Phirini and approach roads, tubewells and streetlights are likely to be on the back burner as the city received just Rs 7.59 crore which is hardly Rs 1 crore more than that of last year.

Under the head, village and small industries, Chandigarh was allocated Rs 2.17 crore, for food and civil supplies, it received Rs 10.67 crore. For other works, it was allocated Rs 574.42 crore and for forest and wildlife, Rs 28.87 crore.

Smart city

As UT did not spend the amount of Rs 100 crore which it received for smart city last year, Chandigarh did not get any amount this year under the smart city project. Officials said they would spend the amount this year as it hasn’t lapsed. Finance and planning officer Jasbir Singh said they woud allocate Rs 50 crore from their side for smart city.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App